Italian Jannik Sinner joined Spain's Rafael Nadal in elite company after defending his Australian Open title against Alexander Zverev on Sunday (Jan 26). Sinner is now the first player since Nadal in 2006 to defend his maiden grand slam title. Nadal had done the same in French Open at Roland Garros.

Advertisment

Sinner, who had won the Australian Open against Daniil Medvedev in 2024, defeated German Zverev 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 in straight sets to win his second consecutive title at the Melbourne Park. He had also won US Open in 2024 - showing his strength on hard courts.

Also Watch: Jannik Sinner consoles crying Alexander Zverev after win

Sinner creates history

Advertisment

During the win on Sunday, top seed Sinner also became the first player since 1973 to register 10 consecutive straight sets victory against top-10 opponents.

Also Read: Australian Open 2025 Final HIGHLIGHTS

Speaking after the win, Sinner acknowledged his team's effort and said: "We worked a lot to be in this position and it is an amazing feeling to share this moment with all of you (team). I know a part of the team is at home and my family, but it is amazing to share these feelings with you. I know Darren [Cahill] it is probably your last Australian Open as a coach and I am very, very happy to share this trophy with you. Everything started a little bit when I changed my combination of coaches and physio, I am very happy to have you all here."

Advertisment

This was also the 23-year-old's 47th victory in his first 50 matches as world number 1 - a record he now shares with Bjorn Borg and Jimmy Connors.

Sinner is also only the eighth player in the open era to win his first three grand slam finals, along with Jimmy Connors, Bjorn Borg, Stefan Edberg, Gustavo Kuerten, Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka, and Carlos Alcaraz.