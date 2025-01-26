'To the Moon': SpaceX to target Intuitive Machines' lander launch in February
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA is set to launch the second Intuitive Machines Nova-C class lunar lander as part of its Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative under the Artemis campaign. The mission aims to deliver science investigations and technology demonstrations to the Moon’s surface, targeting Mons Mouton near the South Pole.
The Nova-C lander will be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The liftoff is planned for a multi-day window starting no earlier than late February, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The IM-2 lunar lander is projected to take approximately four days to reach the moon, following a trajectory similar to that of other recent lunar missions, which generally take a month for the journey.
The IM-2 mission will deliver in-situ resource utilisation technology, including a drill and mass spectrometer to analyse the volatiles content of lunar subsurface materials. Additional payloads include a surface communications system and a propulsive drone mobility solution.
NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer spacecraft will also launch alongside the Nova-C lander. This orbiter will map the distribution of various forms of water on the Moon, supporting future lunar exploration efforts.
The mission highlights NASA’s commitment to using the CLPS model for cost-effective lunar payload deliveries. NASA collaborates with US companies to develop sustainable lunar exploration systems, awarding task orders under contracts valued at up to $2.6 billion through 2028.
A successful landing will contribute to advancing lunar science and technology, supporting Artemis goals of establishing a sustainable human presence on the Moon. The mission also demonstrates the potential for commercial partnerships in space exploration.
