/Dual UK-Iranian national arrested under Terrorism Act over RAF Fairford incident

British counter terrorism police have arrested a 27-year-old man with dual UK and Iranian citizenship in connection with the "major incident" at RAF Fairford in southwest England.

Counter Terrorism Policing said on Thursday that the man was arrested in Westminster, central London, "on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts". Police questioned a second British man but did not arrest him, while officers searched two properties in Westminster.

The arrest came after British Prime Minister Andy Burnham told the BBC there were "strong indications that Iran played a part in what happened over the weekend at RAF Fairford", a base used by the US military in its war against Iran.

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What happened at RAF Fairford?

Police were called to the base in the Cotswolds early Sunday after a farmer from nearby Whelford reported seeing vans blocking a road and a group of masked men.

The incident led to the evacuation of the nearby village and the declaration of a "major incident".

Earlier, police had arrested five London-based British men, all in their mid-20s, at the scene and examined several vehicles. The men were released on bail on Monday, a decision that drew criticism from Washington.

US President Donald Trump said he was "surprised" by their release.

"I wouldn't have done that," Trump told reporters, while his Secretary of State Marco Rubio alleged that a "foreign actor" was involved.

The investigation then became the subject of speculation and confusion over who was behind the incident and what had happened at the airbase.

Netanyahu claims Israel warned Britain

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had warned Britain about a possible plot before the UK government announced sanctions on products from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank on September 8.

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday, Netanyahu said: "You want to hear how absurd things are there, and how far the anti-Israel propaganda has gone?"

"We gave the Brits the intel that there was going to be an attack, and it's an Iranian-sponsored attack. And pretty much the next day, they slapped sanctions on us," he said.

The arrest of the dual UK-Iranian national has now added another development to the investigation into the incident at RAF Fairford.