Drought reveals ruins of ancient bridge in Rome

As a result of the ongoing heatwave that continues to swelter Europe, the water levels of Rome's historic river the Tiber have fallen so low that it is now possible to see the remains of an ancient Roman bridge built by the Roman Emperor Nero. In the centre of Rome, near Castel Sant'Angelo and the Vatican, debris from the old bridge called Pons Neronianus or Bridge of Nero, which is usually hidden by the river, can now be seen beneath the Vittorio Emmanuele II bridge. The river Tiber's water levels have dropped by a metre compared to this time last year. Recently Rome's mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, also emphasised that even though there are currently no plans for water rationing, city residents must make sure not to waste water.

The past few weeks have seen scorching temperatures in several parts of Western Europe, adding to concerns about climate change.

Italian lakes in the north are at record lows or very close to them, and natural reservoir levels in the centre of the country are declining. While the Aniene river's flow rate has decreased by half, the Tiber river is at multi-year lows.

According to a farm lobby, northern Italian regions could lose up to half of their agricultural output owing to drought as lakes and rivers begin to drop dangerously low, endangering irrigation, and raising concerns among the public.

Rome's oppressively high temperatures are being braved by visitors with a little help from fans and the city's abundant fresh water fountains.

The capital of Italy has been experiencing highs of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), and as a result, people are lining up at the numerous fountains and drinking fountains to cool off.

In addition to record high temperatures, rivers and reservoirs are fast drying up across Italy as a result of the current drought.

''I've heard that it has never been this hot in June. We are from southern California, it is hot all time, we don't get any rain, we are out of water all the time'', said Trevor, an American tourist from southern California while talking to Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies)

