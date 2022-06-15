Historic heatwave scorches US: When is it expected to end?

Many states across the United States are facing scorching heat right now. This year, the US has recorded a historic heat wave, with temperatures going up to 10 to 30 degrees above normal. The National Weather Service has advised people to stay indoors as much as possible, take care of their health and stay hydrated. More than 100 million people are expected to be affected by the heatwave. The warnings were also issued for Illinois and Indiana along with parts of southern Michigan and north-western Ohio from Tuesday through Wednesday night according to the National Weather Service. Many parts of the Midwest and South were mainly affected.

Many areas suffer power outages in United States

Due to the extreme weather conditions and severe storms in the many areas of the Midwest, more than 620,000 people had to go without power early Tuesday, according to Power Outage US, with more than 370,000 outages in Ohio alone.

Also read | Extreme heat wave in US: 100 million Americans asked to stay indoors

Many people tweeted and mentioned the problems they are facing due to the power outage. Ballina Shire Council mayor, Sharon Cadwallader said that "the resulting power outages have left residents in a communication black-hole". While some said that they are unable to do the daily chores.

Concerns for animals rise

Heatwaves not only affect humans but also animals. Due to the temperatures increasing rapidly, it’s difficult for the animals to grasp all the changes. Drought-like conditions are increased temperatures that have resulted in wildfires, which result in the death of many wildlife animals.

Heat can dry up rivers and plants, which are a source of food and water for animals. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, an estimated 80 per cent of the shrub-steppe has been lost. While researchers estimate that more than a billion marine animals along the coast were killed by extreme temperatures in Pacific Northwest. Rabbits, cattle and stationary organisms are at a higher risk.

Watch | Severe storms wreak havoc in South US, government buildings and houses destroyed

Florida, Ohio, Chicago, Kansas, Texas, Georgia are majorly affected

According to statesatrisk.org, Florida currently has an average of 25 dangerous heatwaves each year. The temperature may go the to upper 90s and the heat indices near 110 degrees this week. A heat advisory is already in effect for the state of Florida.

In Ohio, Kansas and Chicago as well an excessive heat warning is in effect. The temperature is expected to rise between 100 to 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Chicago is also one of the worst affected states. Texas has broken the power demand record during the heat wave. Georgia officials have also raised health concerns over heat waves. According to a report it currently averages about 20 dangerous heat days a year.

When will the heatwave end?

As of now, no information is given by the respected departments and officials about the end of the heatwave. However, last year's temperature dipped gradually for some weeks.

Causes of the heatwave

Many experts have already said about the linkage of the heatwave with climate change. Due to increased global warming, and pollution, the earth is getting warmer day by day. They have also pointed out the importance to take necessary steps to protect our environment, in order to prevent future problems.

We can easily see with the adverse climate conditions in the US as well as other parts of the world, including Spain, India, etc. that there is an urgent need to take necessary steps for environmental protection. Along with the heatwaves, the US is also suffering from other climate-related catastrophes. Everyone hopes that the conditions get better soon.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.