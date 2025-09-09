The Global Sumud Flotilla, a Gaza-bound aid mission carrying activists from 44 countries, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, claimed one of its vessels was struck by a drone off the coast of Tunisia on Tuesday. Also among those sailing as part of the campaign is UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese. According to the organisation, the "Family Boat"—sailing under a Portuguese flag and carrying steering committee members—was hit by a drone, sparking a fire onboard. Visuals posted online by the aid mission appeared to show flames erupting on the deck, purportedly after a drone strike. Here's all we know.

Are Thunberg and the crew safe?

In a post online, Global Sumud Flotilla revealed that "All passengers and crew are safe." The flotilla said the strike would not derail its attempt to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza: "Acts of aggression will not deter us".

Tunisia refutes drone strike claim, says...

Tunisian authorities have disputed the drone claim. National Guard spokesperson Houcem Eddine Jebabli told AFP that no drones were detected. "According to preliminary findings, a fire broke out in the life jackets on board a ship anchored 50 miles (around 80 kilometres) from the port of Sidi Bou Said, which had come from Spain," he said. "The investigation is ongoing, and no drone has been detected," added Jebabli.

Greta Thunberg's aid mission to Palestine derailed again

According to reports, the "Family Boat", which was sailing under a Portuguese flag, had Greta Thunberg onboard. This was the second time in recent days that Thunberg's aid mission to Palestine was derailed. Earlier, another flotilla boat, called 'the Madleen' — carrying the Swedish climate activist Thunberg — was intercepted by the Israeli military about 185 km from Gaza. At the time, all passengers, including Thunberg, were detained and later deported. Israel has warned it will act against attempts to breach the blockade.