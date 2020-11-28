'Don't ever talk to the president that way': Donald Trump snaps at reporter

The outgoing US President Donald Trump once again snapped at a journalist when he was asked question about his defeat in the recently-conducted US elections.

When the Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason repeatedly asked Trump if he would be willing to concede his defeat against the President-elect Joe Biden, Trump lost his cool yet again and reacted with "Don't ever talk to me that way".

Similar to many of the past incidents during his four years of Presidency, this time, too, Trump decided to ignore a reporter asking 'tough' questions and said, "I'm the president of the United States. Don't ever talk to the president that way."

After having to demand more 'respect', he continued to explain how he has not lost the elections and it was only due to alleged rigged elections and voter fraud that led to Biden's historic win.

This press conference was the first one since his defeat in the elections, where Trump allowed the media to ask questions. However, he did not guarantee an answer (with calmness) to every reporter — much like his previous pressers.

The Thanksgiving press conference is one where the White House invites reporters to observe, and sometime also interact/ask questions from the US President.