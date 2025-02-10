Donald Trump on Sunday (Feb 9) made history as he became the first United States president to attend a Super Bowl. His daughter Ivanka was also present there. Philadelphia Eagles registered a sensational 40-22 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Besides the stunning performances during the game, Trump's salute became a talking point. Trump was spotted in a salute during the national anthem performance by Jon Batiste before the match started. Now, people online wonder if the 78-year-old is allowed to salute. Did he serve in the military?

Several users on social media platform X have asked if Trump is allowed to salute during the national anthem. One user asked, "Is Trump allowed to salute? Does a president get to salute even though they didn’t serve at all?" Another wrote, "Why is Trump saluting?" Another said, "why does trump salute when he never went to the military."

Watch the video here:

Super Bowl stadium erupts in huge cheers as President Trump appears on screen as he salutes during the National Anthem. 🇺🇸🫡



pic.twitter.com/7t74lMgw1j — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 9, 2025

Conduct during the national anthem

United States Code mentions that "during rendition of the national anthem when the flag is displayed, all present except those in uniform should stand at attention facing the flag with the right hand over the heart".

"Men not in uniform should remove their headdress with their right hand and hold it at the left shoulder, the hand being over the heart. Persons in uniform should render the military salute at the first note of the anthem and retain this position until the last note," it says.

"When the flag is not displayed, those present should face toward the music and act in the same manner they would if the flag were displayed there," it further states.

Trump arrived at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans in his motorcade after he jetted in from Florida on Air Force One. He appeared briefly on the field following his arrival.

The president met with first responders and family members of victims of the January 1 attack in New Orleans in which 14 people lost their lives and dozens were injured.

Trump had confirmed on Sunday that he would be present during the Super Bowl. He released a message ahead of the "Big Game".

"I look forward to joining the fans in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX to cheer on two great teams – the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles – as they battle for the National Football League’s Vince Lombardi Trophy," Trump said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)