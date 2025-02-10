Two-time defending champions Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has reacted after losing the Super Bowl LIX to Philadelphia Eagles 22-40 on Sunday (Feb 9). Mahomes had a horrible outing during the game as he was sacked career-high six times - no thanks to Chiefs' O-line.

Advertisment

After the game, Mahomes accepted the defeat and wrote on X: “Appreciate all the love and support from Chiefs Kingdom. I let y’all down today. I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it. Want to give thanks to God for every opportunity he has given me. We will be back.”

Also Watch: Every touchdown from Super Bowl LIX, Eagles vs Chiefs

The QB wasn't good with his own plays as well as he not only failed to score a touchdown in the first two quarters but threw two interceptions as well. He was 6/14 for just 33 yards in the first half of the game.

Advertisment

Come second half, Mahomes managed to improve his stats as threw two TDs but it was all too little too late for the Chiefs as the game almost done barring a miracle. Mahomes eventually finished with 21/32 for 257 yards including three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, however, was stunning on the night as he completed 17 off 22 passes attempted for a total of 221 yards including two touchdowns. He also threw an interception but that didn't matter in the final score.

Advertisment

Hurts also gained 72 rushing yards in 11 attempts, averaging 6.5 yards per carry and added one touchdown as well. Apart from Hurts, Saquon Barkley also had a great night as he returned with 57 rushing yards and 40 receiving yards. Running Backs DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown also added one touchdown each.

With the win, the Eagles exacted their revenge when they had lost against the Chiefs 35-28 in Super Bowl LVII in 2023 in a closely fought game.