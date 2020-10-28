Donald Trump's campaign website hacked a week before US Election 2020

The US President Donald Trump's campaign website was hacked in for a few minutes, a week before the upcoming US elections in which Trump is racing against the Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, the events tab of the website 'Donaldjtrump.com', read that the world has "had enough" of the "fake news" spread by Pesident Trump — a term verycommonly used by Trump for the media houses that oppose him.

The hacker(s), who have not been caught till now, claimed to have dirt on the President. They did not offer any proof or evidence but posted a cryptocurrency account asking people to transfer funds in if they want to see the secrets being revealed. They also took a hit at the FBI by posting seals of the FBI and Department of Justice above the message, mocking them as these seals are posted on the FBI website over the messages the FBI posts about as a part of their criminal investigation.

The website, later, went offline for a brief period of time as soon as the social media went abuzz with the news of the Trumps website being defaced by unknown hacker(s).

"Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack. There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored," campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

The CISA Director Chris Krebs took to Twitter to issue statement biut the defacement saying, "Like I said yesterday, website defacements are noise. Don't fall for these attempts designed to distract, sensationalize, and confuse. Ultimately they're trying to undermine your confidence in our voting process."

Meanwhile, Trump was seen campaigning with a mask-less crowd and almost zero social distancing in an open-air space in Michigan and Wisconsin. "I've got to say I'm working my ass off here!," he told a massive crowd of supporters wearing 'MAGA'caps. Biden, on the other hand, held a 'drive-in'rally in georgia with Barack Obama by his side and masked supporters chanting "Dump Trump".

The hacking matter is being investigated by the authorities and there has not been any comment by the Trump administration, as of now.