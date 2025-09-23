Donald Trump’s presidency is not a series of random events; it’s an intricate and disturbing strategy. A strategy, yes, but one fueled less by a coherent vision of governance and more by a relentless drive to cement his own power at any cost. In his world, reality bends to his will, and the American public must learn to live with a constant churn of crisis, controversy, and chaos. The events of just one day—a tweet demanding the prosecution of his political foes, a press release undermining decades of public health consensus, and an attack on free speech—illustrate how Trump continues to hold his loyal base in a near-messianic grip.

For the vast majority of Americans, Trump’s willingness to flout established norms is deeply troubling. His rhetoric and actions undermine the very institutions that underpin our democracy. On Monday (September 22), for instance, he announced a new government stance linking the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy to a significant increase in autism risk—an assertion that flies in the face of what scientific experts have spent years trying to communicate. His comments, once again, leave a lasting impact on public health policy. But for his supporters, it’s not about scientific integrity; it’s about defying what they see as the expert “elite".

Trump’s deep disdain for science is no accident. By giving a platform to figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—a well-known skeptic of vaccines—he continues to nurture a base that thrives on anti-establishment sentiment. This isn’t just a personal vendetta against experts; it’s a political calculation. The alliance with vaccine skeptics and anti-science activists taps into a vein of distrust and frustration that has only grown since the pandemic. What’s more, it solidifies his position as the figurehead of a movement that seeks to upend the establishment—not by offering a better alternative, but by destabilising everything it touches.

For many, these moves might appear reckless, even harmful. It’s easy to see them as the caprices of a president with little regard for the common good. But this chaotic approach is calculated. It resonates deeply with voters who feel left behind by both parties, who view the “elite” as not just out of touch, but actively working against them. Trump’s entire political brand is built on the idea that he is not the one who is broken, but that it’s the system—the courts, the media, the scientific establishment—that needs to be fixed.

In the warped logic of his politics, every conspiracy theory, every unsubstantiated claim, becomes not just a defense of his presidency, but a validation of his populist message. Nowhere is this more evident than in his attacks on the legal system. The call for Attorney General Pam Bondi to begin prosecuting his political adversaries, despite a glaring lack of evidence, is not just reckless; it’s a dangerous weaponization of the justice system. Trump’s interference in legal matters, including the removal of prosecutors who refuse to charge his political enemies, has the potential to erode the very foundation of American democracy. The impartiality of the law, once thought to be a cornerstone of our system, becomes a casualty in his quest to settle scores.

Yet, Trump’s base sees it differently. To them, these actions aren’t signs of tyranny; they are proof that he is unafraid to take on the entrenched interests that have long held power in Washington. The more Trump challenges the norms, the more his followers view him as a fighter—someone who will “drain the swamp” and expose the corruption they believe festers in the halls of power. This dynamic, in which Trump positions himself as the defender of the “little guy” against the Washington elite, is what keeps his support base loyal, even as the rest of the country recoils.