/What is Tylenol? FDA issues letter to physicians alerting about drug after Trump's warning against its usage

US President Donald Trump is on the quest to 'Make America Great Again' and his Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wants to 'Make America Healthy Again.' The two addressed a press conference on Monday (Sep 22) and asked the pregnant women to avoid taking a drug called Tylenol. Trump and Kennedy Jr. claimed that the drug is the cause of autism. There is, however, no concrete evidence to support the statement from the president. Trump not only wants mothers of newborn babies to avoid giving Tylenol to infants but also expects women to 'tough it out' without it during pregnancy.

What is Tylenol and why is Trump asking pregnant women to not take it?

Tylenol is a painkiller which is widely used over-the-counter medicine used to temporarily relieve pain and reduce fever among patients. Trump also said during the press conference that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the country has also issued a letter to the physicians across the nation to alert them and minimize considering the usage of acetaminophen - the active ingredient in Tylenol - especially in pregnant women.

The medicine is commonly used for headaches, muscle aches, arthritis, and menstrual cramps as well as to counter fever associated with colds or flu, says Drugs.com description of the medicine. It is available in various forms such as tablets, capsules, liquids, and powders as well. According to FDA, the dosage should not exceed 4000mg in 24 hours in an adult or children 12 years and older.

What is FDA doing about it?

The FDA has issued a press release after Trump's statement and said that it has "initiated the process for a label change for acetaminophen (Tylenol and similar products) to reflect evidence suggesting that the use of acetaminophen by pregnant women may be associated with an increased risk of neurological conditions such as autism and ADHD in children.