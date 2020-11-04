Donald Trump cuts guest list of White House party, says he may address the nation

US President Donald Trump cut the guest list at the White House for his election night party from 400 to 250 and added he would ''maybe" address the nation after voting ends on Tuesday night.

CNN first reported the watered-down party, which will be held in the East Room, with every person attending the party to be tested for coronavirus before gaining entry.

When Trump was asked whether he would speak once the polling concludes, he said: "Well I may, we're going to have to see."

However, when the US president visited the Republican National Committee Annex in Arlington, Virginia to thank his campaign staff for the election work, he said there is a "big night planned".

Trump was originally supposed to organise a party at his Trump International Hotel near the White House.

The New York Times on Friday reported that the party was cancelled.

When the US president was asked to confirm this development, he blamed Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser for it, saying coronavirus restrictions have come in their way.

"You know, Washington, DC is shut down, the mayor has shut it down. We have a hotel. I don't know if it's shut down - if you're allowed to use it or not - but I know the mayor has shut down Washington, DC," Trump told reporters as he departed for three rallies.

"And if that's the case we'll probably stay here or pick another location."

"I think it's crazy Washington, D.C. is shut down, can you imagine?"