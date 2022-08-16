Donald Trump claims his passports 'stolen' by FBI agents during the August 8 raid

A day after requesting the Department of Justice to return the documents covered under attorney-client privilege, Donald Trump on Monday claimed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents “stole” his passports during the raid on August 8.

“Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else,” said Trump on his social media platform.

The Republican leader further added, “This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!”

Trump, however, did not make it clear which one of his passports was taken away by the FBI. A blue passport is issued to regular civilians in the USA while a red 'diplomatic' passport is issued for official government travel.

Trump's insistence to compare the incident to World War 3 and an assault on him follows a similar line that he has been following ever since the raid took place.

FBI agents broke into my safe: Donald Trump

After the raid, Trump issued a public statement where he complained that the FBI officers had broken into his safe. He also added that the raid by the FBI on his house was a weaponisation of the Justice System.

"It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponisation of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections." said Trump.

After Trump's statement, the issue gained momentum, forcing Public Attorney General Merrick Garland to announce that his lawyers had moved a motion to unseal portions of the search warrant, observing public's 'clear' and 'powerful' interest in the case.

Return the boxes and documents, Trump pleads

However, on Sunday, trump claimed that Justice Department took boxes which were covered under attorney-client or executive privilege and requested them to return the documents.

According to Trump's side, boxes labelled A-14, A-26, A-43, A-13, A-33 and other sets of documents contained information that was protected under attorney-client privilege.

It is pertinent to note that the FBI also carried some document boxes marked as "TS/SCI". These documents come under top-secret and confidential labelling, meaning they could cause 'exceptionally grave' damage to US national security.

(With inputs from agencies)



