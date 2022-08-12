Department of Justice to unseal Trump's search warrant, says Attorney General Merrick Garland

US Department of Justice on Thursday moved a motion to unseal portions of the search warrant that was used by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to conduct a raid at former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Reportedly, Attorney General Merrick Garland, addressing a press briefing for the first time since the raid revealed that he had 'personally approved' of the action and that his lawyers were filing the motion to make the warrant public after observing public's 'clear' and 'powerful' interest in the case.

“The Department filed the motion to make public the warrant and receipt in light of the former president’s public confirmation with the search, the surrounding circumstances, and the substantial public interest in this matter,” said Garland.

According to DoJ, the warrant was confirmed by a court in Florida upon finding a 'probable cause'. Moreover, the information about the raid was communicated to Trump's counsel directly and that the department did not make any public announcement while the raid took place.

However, later on the same day, Trump issued a public statement and since then, the matter had become a significant public issue, generating interest from media organisations and other entities.

When questioned about the motive behind the raid and what it attempted to find, Garland did not give much as the issue pertained to classified documents:

"Much of our work is by necessity conducted out of the public eye. We do that to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans and to protect the integrity of our investigations."

As reported by WION, after the raid, Trump issued a public statement where he complained that the FBI officers had broken into his safe. He also added that the raid by FBI on his house was a weaponisation of the Justice System.

"It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponisation of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections." said Trump.

(With inputs from agencies)

