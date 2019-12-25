Donald Trump brushes off Kim Jong-un's ‘Christmas gift” warning

President Donald Trump has brushed off North Korea's warning of a 'Christmas gift', saying the United States would “deal with it very successfully”.

He said that Kim Jong-un might send him a beautiful vase amid concerns that Pyongyang might be preparing for a missile test.

US President Donald Trump when asked about the threatening 'Christmas surprise' from North Korea, said "Oh, that's okay. We'll find out what the surprise is and we'll deal with it very successfully. And, let's see what happens. Everybody has got surprises for me but let's see what happens. I handle them as they come along."

"We'll see what happens. We'll see what happens. We will —, let's see. Maybe it's a nice present. Maybe it's a present where he sends me a beautiful vase, as opposed to a missile test. Right? I may get a vase. I may get a nice present from him. You don't know. You never know," he added.

Earlier this month, North Korea had warned Washington of an ominous "Christmas gift" after its leader Kim Jong-un gave the United States until the end of the year to propose new concessions in the stalled denuclearisation talks.

