As per a report in the Washington Post, the HHS budget draft, known as a “passback,” shows how the Trump administration plans to reshape the federal health agencies that oversee food and drug safety, manage the nation’s response to infectious-disease threats and drive biomedical research. The 64-page document calls not only for cuts, but also a major shuffling and restructuring of health and human service agencies.

The administration already has downsized HHS by about one-fourth of its workforce, with about 20,000 imminent departures since Trump took office. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention staff who worked on programs to prevent drowning and gun violence, improve worker safety and test for sexually transmitted illnesses and hepatitis were among those laid off.

Read More | Indian-origin Reshma Kewalramani among Time magazine's 100 most influential people: Who is she

National Institutes of Health staffers who specialize in managing scientific funding have been ordered to terminate contracts and cancel hundreds of grants that fund research on topics such as vaccine hesitancy, transgender health and covid.

HHS had a discretionary budget of about $121 billion in fiscal 2024, but under the Trump administration’s preliminary outline, it would see a decrease to $80 billion. Read More | Trump 'trying to drive a knife' through ESA? US proposes allowing harmful human activities in endangered species habitats