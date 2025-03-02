As Elon Musk welcomes his 14th child, Seldon Lycurgus, with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, their son’s Punjabi roots have renewed an interest in Zilis’ Indian heritage.

On Saturday (Mar 1), Zilis announced the birth of their fourth child in an X post.

Elon Musk welcomes his 14th child, 4th with partner Shivon Zilis

“Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much,” she wrote.

To this, Musk responded with a heart emoji in the comments section.

Punjabi roots

Born in Ontario, Canada, Shivon Zilis’s mother is a Punjabi Indian, while her father is a Caucasian Canadian. In an interview with People magazine in 2015, Shivon said that she “pretty much turned out white—I just got the big eyes from the Punjabi side.”

Many people were surprised to find out that four of Elon Musk’s children, whom he had with Zilis, have Indian roots.

just learned that shivon zilis is indian ?! pic.twitter.com/9l6pt897lE — . (@pglonghouse) March 1, 2025

Who is Shivon Zilis?

Zilis graduated from Yale University in 2008 and holds economics and philosophy degrees. She positioned herself in the tech industry and has worked at IBM and Bloomberg Beta, where she focused on machine intelligence.

From 2017 to 2019, she worked at Tesla as a project director for the Autopilot team. Currently, she is appointed as the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, which was co-founded by Musk.

Apart from the recent announcement of the birth of their fourth child, Zilis and Musk have four children together. In 2021, they welcomed the twins, Azure and Strider. In 2024, they had their third child, Arcadia.

During his recent meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Musk was accompanied by Zilis.

(With inputs from agencies)