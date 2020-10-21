Doctors find new organ in throat 1.5 inches in length

Scientists have found a new organ in the upper part of the throat.

The researchers found an organ 1.5 inches in length on average, according to the journal Radiotherapy and Oncology.

"Histology and 3D reconstruction confirmed the presence of PSMA-expressing, predominantly mucous glands with multiple draining ducts, predominantly near the torus tubarius," the journal said in its report.

"The human body contains a pair of previously overlooked and clinically relevant macroscopic salivary gland locations," the study said while proposing to name it tubarial glands.

The researchers reportedly found the new organ accidentally when they were using a combination of CT scans and positron emission tomography (PET) scans called PSMA PET-CT to study prostate cancer. The doctors had injected a radioactive "tracer" into the patient.

The researchers studied images of 100 patients and found that all of them had the glands.

"Sparing these glands in patients receiving RT may provide an opportunity to improve their quality of life," it said.

The doctors said the new discovery would help in cancer treatment since damage to these glands can impact the quality of life due to radiation impact.

