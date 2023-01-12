Disney to roll back theme park prices as Iger attempts to woo visitors back

Disney CEO Bob Iger is on a mission to undo the damage done by his predecessor Bob Chapek. The company is reportedly reworking its pricing policy at the theme parks after loyal fans dubbed it a 'money grab' scheme.

According to documents seen by Insider, the parkgoers will now have access to the $104 one-day pass for more than 60 days throughout the year. The one-day pass was usually limited to some school days in winter and Spring but Iger is looking to woo back the customers with lower pricing.

"We want to make sure our fans are feeling the love. We're listening to them, and we're trying to adjust," wrote Josh D'Amaro, Disney's head of parks in the memo.

"Many of you know that I'm in the parks fairly often, and I listen to you and to our guests about the things that are working, as well as the things that might need some change."

The regular ticket, however, will still cost $179. Parkgoers will also have more time to roam in the complex as the park gates will open at 11 AM as opposed to 1 PM. The overnight parking charges have also been down away with, according to the memo.

Additionally, the parkgoers in Orlando and Anaheim will no longer be charged for downloading photos of themselves on the rides and meet-and-greets with Disney characters. Chapek, during his reign, had introduced pricing tiers for all services.

Notably, Iger returned to Dinsey in November last year after the board decided to ditch Chapek for underperforming and hurting Disney's bread-and-butter unit, the theme park services.

Since then, Iger has been on a course-correcting spree. Earlier this week, the 71-year-old executive informed the remote workers that they will be required to work in the office at least four days a week, beginning March 1.

“I worry long term about the negative impact on people who have decided not to spend as much time at the office. I’m going to spend a lot of time here, and I hope that it’s not lonely," said Iger

Bob Iger stepped down in 2020 after being Disney's CEO for 15 years. Under his watch, the company grew leaps and bounds, creating a legacy which has taken a rather substantial hit in the last year or two.

(With inputs from agencies)