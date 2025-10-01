Did Trump cross a line with Quantico hectoring? From 'unconstitutional', 'moral erosion' to ‘great move’, how veterans reacted

US President Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth addressed some 800 senior military generals at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia on Tuesday (Sep 30), which was shocking to many, and encouraging for others, depending on their political leanings. The unprecedented gathering was held after calling officers from global posts at short notice at a cost of thousands of dollars in travel expenses. Declaring war on ‘fat generals’, Hegseth slammed "woke" policies, diversity initiatives, and announced new directives like bi-annual fitness tests, tighter grooming standards (no beards), and a return to "male-level" physical requirements for combat roles. Both Trump and Hegseth urged dissenters to resign. Trump, who spoke for 70 minutes after Hegseth, said the US is in a war from within, and asked the military to use cities like Chicago and Portland as the military's “training grounds”, while praising his own deployment orders for the National Guard in several cities. The audience, which had mostly battle-hardened generals, was largely silent, with muted applause, as it adhered to military nonpartisanship. But reactions from mainly US veterans and military observers were far from muted. The opinions were polarised. Some conservative veterans praised the return to "warfighting ethos", while critics, mostly Democrats or moderate politicians—condemned the lectures as politicisation, unconstitutional, and erosive to morale. Here is a breakdown.

Who praised Trump and Hegseth?

Buzz Patterson, a US Air Force veteran and bestselling author, praised the duo for reclaiming the military from radical causes and erosion from diversity initiatives. He said it’s time for America to reclaim its military, whose core role is to win wars.

Chip Roy, a Congressman, supported Hegseth's warfighting focus, saying that the days of ‘woke social engineering’ of the Defence Department are over, adding, "If it’s good enough for the Founding Fathers, it’s good enough for me."

Ruben Rod, an Air Force veteran, shared on social media "PREPARE FOR WAR... PRESIDENT TRUMP & GENERAL PATTON," framing Hegseth as George S Patton, the legendary US general during World War II.

Many pro-Trump military veterans mostly praised the speeches for ending politically correct leadership and focusing on war-readiness.

How the military veterans turned politicians criticised Trump and Hegseth

While some anonymous active-duty officers and retired generals did criticise, what’s publicly known are reactions from veteran-turned-politicians. Several of them slammed the perceived politicisation of the military and warned against deploying the troops domestically.

Representative Pat Ryan, an Iraq War veteran and member of the House Armed Services Committee, said that deploying troops against US citizens in American cities isn’t just unprecedented and unconstitutional but also 'un-American'.

Democrat Senator Ruben Gallego, an Iraq War Marine veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, asked, “We flew every general from across the world for this?” Slamming the fitness mandates and threats to resign or conform, he said, "This is not leadership; it's a stunt."

Democrat Senator Tammy Duckworth, an Iran War veteran who lost her legs in combat, said she was worried about what Hegseth's remarks would mean for the future of the US military. The Senate Armed Services member said the domestic focus "erodes trust and readiness," while demanding Pentagon cost details for the events.

Mark Hertling, former CENTCOM commander, while speaking to CNN, called the speeches "shocking and offensive", adding "this is not how you lead professionals... It's an insult to the oath we swore to the Constitution, not a person."

Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, speaking to Politico, said, "Could have been an email", comparing the speeches more akin to ‘a campaign rally than command guidance.’

A report in The Washington Post, citing active-duty sources, said that the reactions were mixed, with some 'furious or exasperated'. The report noted the general silence from active-duty officers is from pressure to avoid reacting to overtly political comments.