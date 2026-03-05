Google Preferred
  Wion
  World
  Despite Trump's victory claims, top generals admit Iranian drone swarms could breach US defenses: Report

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Mar 05, 2026, 08:13 IST | Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 08:13 IST
Chair of the joint chiefs of staff, Gen Dan Caine Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Can the US stop every Iranian drone attack in the escalating war? Top officials, led by Gen Dan Caine, reportedly warned lawmakers during a classified briefing that intercepting every drone may be impossible, even as Donald Trump claims the US and Israel are “doing very well.”

Senior US military officials have reportedly warned lawmakers that American forces may not be able to intercept and shoot down every Iranian drone launched in retaliation against US military installations and assets in the region. This comes as US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (March 4) claimed that allies United States and Israel were in a strong position in their war with Iran. Pledging that the two nations will “continue forward” against the Islamic Republic, he told technology executives at the White House, that Iranian “leadership is just rapidly going. Everybody who seems to want to be a leader ends up dead.” In another statement he aid that “We’re doing very well on the war front, to put it mildly,” adding that “somebody said on a scale of 10, where would you rate it? I said about a 15.”

Also read | Iran denies Mojtaba Khamenei named supreme leader: Tehran slams 'fake' reports on succession

US can't shoot down Iranian missiles?

During a closed-door briefing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, top military officials led by the chair of the joint chiefs of staff, Gen Dan Caine told lawmakers that Iran has been deploying large numbers of one-way attack drones in recent days. , As per The Guardian, they warned that while US defences can destroy most of them, stopping every single drone may not be possible.

Citing two people familiar with the discussion, the publication reported that lawmakers were told that Iran has been launching thousands of drones at US military installations and assets. While, most are being intercepted, they said, but the scale of the attacks makes total protection difficult.

Also read | 'No matter where he hides': Israeli Defence Minister threatens to 'assassinate' any successor to Iran's Khamenei

US to focus on destroying Iranian launch sites

Given the challenge, US forces are shifting attention to the source of the attacks - launch sites for the drones and conventional missiles, military officials revealed during the classified briefing.

Iran has relied heavily on its low-cost Shahed drone in the retaliatory campaign. Unlike ballistic missiles, these drones fly low and relatively slowly. This makes them harder to detect and intercept using traditional air defence systems.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From decoding the impact...Read More

