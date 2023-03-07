Declaration of war: North Korea warns US against shooting its missiles down

North Korea has warned that any move to shoot down one of its test missiles would be considered a declaration of war. The country has been holding several missile tests lately, triggering panic in the region. The US and South Korea have been holding joint military exercises amid the missile tests, and North says that these exercises are the reason for growing tensions, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's powerful sister who has been vocal in recent times, warned in a statement that Pyongyang would see it as a "declaration of war" if the US took military action against the North's strategic weapon tests.

Kim Yo Jong also dropped hints that more missile launches into the Pacific Ocean were on the cards. Neither the US nor its allies have ever shot down North Korean ballistic missiles to date.

"The Pacific Ocean does not belong to the dominium of the US or Japan," Kim Yo Jong said.

Experts believe if North Korea turns the Pacific Ocean into a "firing range", the country will be able to make technical advances in addition to signalling its military resolve.

Meanwhile, the chief of the Foreign News Section at North Korea's Foreign Ministry blamed the US for "aggravating" the situation by conducting a joint air drill with a B-52 bomber. The B-52 bomber was deployed by the US for a joint drill with South Korean fighter jets. South Korea's defence ministry termed the drills a show of force against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

South Korea's Unification Ministry said Pyongyang's "reckless nuclear and missile development" is deteriorating the situation in the region.

The two countries are due to hold more than 10 days of large-scale military exercises known as the "Freedom Shield" drills starting next week.

(With inputs from agencies)

