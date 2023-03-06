South Korea unveils ‘Kill Web’ concept amid rising tensions with North Korea

The South Korean military unveiled a "Kill Web" concept amid rising nuclear tensions with North Korea. In light of Pyongyang's ongoing development of nuclear and missile capabilities, Seoul is seeking an immediate and strategic plan to counter it.

The South Korean Ministry announced the plan at the beginning of March saying that it would now use the concept to eliminate threats from Pyongyang's advancing nuclear and missile capabilities even at their pre-launch stage, Eur Asian Times reported.

The killer concept aims to devise a prompt counterattack to any North Korean aggression against South Korea.

In recent months, Seoul has stepped up its cooperation with the US military and integrated advanced technologies, including AI. It explained that the 'Kill Web' is a multilayered integrated system that will use cyber operations, electronic warfare techniques and other strategies to prevent that adversary from attempting to fire a missile even before it has been launched.

The plan was introduced as a fundamental component of Military Innovations 4.0, by the Yoon Suk yeol government that will use the latest AI techniques to ensure that the country's army can win a war with minimum fatalities in the shortest period of time.

The Kill Chain is a part of Seoul's Three-Axis system, which entails deploying the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR) campaign to neutralise its enemy's leadership and military infrastructure.

As per officials, the Kill Chain calls for moving in a single path whereas the 'Kill Web' requires frequent mission modification to ensure its efficiency.

The militaries of Seoul and Washington announced that they will continue with their large-scale annual military exercises despite North Korea’s vows to take unprecedented intense action against such drills.

(with inputs from agencies)