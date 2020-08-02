Deaths due to virus in Latin America and Caribbean exceeds 200,000: Tally

Over 200,000 people have died due to coronavirus in Latin America and the Caribbean. According to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 0830 GMT on Sunday, Brazil and Mexico account for almost three-quarters of those deaths.

The death toll in Latin America and the Caribbean doubled in just over a single month and currently stands at 200,212, along with 4,919,054 cases.

In terms of region, Latin America is the second-worst hit after Europe. Europe stands at the top with 210,425 deaths and 3,189,322 infections.

The United States and Canada come third.

In Latin America, Peru, Colombia and Chile are the worst-affected countries after Brazil and Mexico.

According to virus infection numbers as a proportion of the population, Peru tops the region's list, followed by Chile, Brazil, Mexico and Panama.

The tallies compiled by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or severe cases.

