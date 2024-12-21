Tabasco, Mexico

A deadly prison riot broke out Thursday ( Dec 19) in Villahermosa, the capital of the southern Mexican state of Tabasco, leaving seven inmates dead. The violence erupted as prison authorities attempted to transfer two prisoners to a federal penitentiary. Inmates who resisted the transfer clashed with police, using guns, knives and other weapons.

Violence and destruction inside the prison

State police chief Victor Hugo Chavez reported that officers were met with gunfire when they entered the facility early Thursday.

One inmate, armed with a gun, held out for several hours with the protection of 20 other prisoners. Fires also broke out inside the prison during the chaos. Four police officers and six inmates were injured during the riot.

Angry families demand information

As the situation escalated, relatives of prisoners gathered outside the facility, demanding updates on the safety of their loved ones.

Weapons seized after riot

After the authorities regained control of the prison several hours later, they discovered an arsenal of weapons, including an assault rifle, five pistols, a hand grenade, 23 machetes, 14 knives and 23 homemade shivs. The authorities did not explain how these weapons were smuggled into the prison, though Mexico’s prisons are often criticised for their lack of control and rampant corruption.

A history of deadly prison violence

The violence in Villahermosa follows a pattern of deadly incidents at Mexican prisons. Last year, an attack on a prison in Ciudad Juarez, near the US border, killed 17 people, including 10 guards. It was believed to be an attempt to free the leader of a local gang.

(With inputs from agencies)