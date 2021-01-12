Days after Capitol riots, Donald Trump and Mike Pence meet in Oval Office: Sources

Since the day the supporters of the to-be-impeached US President Donald Trump marched into the Capitol building, it was being reported that Trump and the Vie President Mike Pence had not had even a single conversation.

However, things seem to have changed now as a senior official has told the local media that Trump and Pence met in the Oval Office on Monday and had a conversation amid rising pressure on Pence to get the President impeached. "The two had a good conversation," the official said.

As per the official, Donald Trump, as expected, does not intend to resign before his term officially ends on January 20. The official also reported that Trump's deputy, Mike Pence, also has not hinted towards any plans invoking the 25th Amendment of the Constitution to remove Trump.

The Two Republicans "reiterated that those who broke the law and stormed the Capitol last week do not represent the America first movement backed by 75 million Americans," the official said. The also "pledged to continue the work on behalf of the country for the remainder of their term."

It was also been calculated that Trump had, in a way, specifically shown the way to his supporters to attack the VP of the country as he knew Pence was present in the Capitol building on Wednesday when the rioters took control of the building. He was present there to confirm the win of the President-elect Joe Biden against the Republican candidate and former reality TV star Donald Trump.

During one of his usual angry speeches that day, Trump had urged his supporters to march to the Capitol and demand Mike Pence to stop the process of certifying Joe Biden's win in the recently-concluded US election.

This had also led to chants of "Hang Mike Pence" echoing in the halls of the Capitol, which had also then become a trending phrase on trump's favourite social media platform Twitter.

"We blocked the phrase and other variations of it from trending," a Twitter spokesperson said. "We want trends to promote healthy discussions on Twitter. This means that at times, we may prevent certain content from trending. As per our Help Center, there are rules for trends — if we identify accounts that violate these rules, we’ll take enforcement action."