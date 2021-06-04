'Dark day': Mike Pence says Trump and him can never see eye-to-eye on Capitol riots

Former US vice president, Mike Pence, did not end his term at the White House on good terms with former president Donald Trump.

The two leaders went separate ways when the former reality TV star lost the US election 2020 to Joe Biden, and then motivated his supporters to march to US Capitol and start a riot. During this time, Trump believed his longtime aide and friend, Mike Pence, did not stand in his support and the two leaders went weeks without conversing.

Also read | Is Donald Trump back on Facebook? Here's the truth behind '#DeleteFacebook'

However, Pence has revealed that the two former leaders have met several times since the riots, that took place on January 6, but they fail to see eye-to-eye on the matter.

"You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day," Pence said.

The former vice president was present in the Capitol building when the rioters took over the building and started damaging federal property. The rioters also chanted 'Hang Mike Pence' in the halls as they believed the leader had retracted his support from the former president.

Also read | Second rioter who took selfie in Senate chamber pleads guilty in US Capitol attack

"As I said that day, January 6 was a dark day in history of the United States Capitol. But thanks to the swift action of the Capitol police and federal law enforcement, violence was quelled. The Capitol was secured," Pence said. "And that same day, we reconvened the Congress and did our duty under the constitution and the laws of the United States."

However, Pence, now, also accused the Democratic party of using the riots as a subject to hide their own shortcomings and taking away the focus from Trump’s agenda.

During his speech, he also touched upon the subject of racism, which has taken several lives in the US, in the past few years.

Stressing that the US is not a racist country, he said, "It is past time for America to discard the left-wing myth of systemic racism. I commend state legislators and governors across the country for banning critical race theory from our schools."