Is Donald Trump back on Facebook? Here's the truth behind '#DeleteFacebook'

The former US President, Donald Trump, was banned from social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat after the Capitol riots that took place on January 6.

However, a few recent media reports claimed Trump’s account on Facebook has been restored, a few weeks after the social media platform announced that Trump’s account will stay blocked indefinitely.

A local news website, Becker News, reported, "BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump is *BACK* on Two Major Social Media Platforms — Facebook and Instagram". This report came a few hours after it was announced that Trump's new, personal blog "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" will be shutting down merely after a month’s activity.

However, Facebook has denied these rumours saying, "Nothing about the status of President Trump’s presence on our platform has changed. He remains indefinitely suspended".

The truth behind Trump's pages still showing up on the social media platform is that the pages have been there, but Trump or anyone else will not be able to post anything on the pages.

The report caught the eye of many Twitter users who decided to #DeleteFacebook, and the phrase started trending on Twitter.

Trump had been banned from social media platforms after he was accused of spreading misinformation and inciting violence by motivating his supporters to march to the US Capitol Hall and initiate riots, simply because Trump, without any proof, believed he had lost US election 2020 because of voter fraud.