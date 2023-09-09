US: 'Dad Dad! I found one!' 7-yr-old finds sparkling 2.95-carat golden brown diamond on her b'day

A seven-year-old girl, Aspen Brown, of Paragould City in the US state of Arkansas, found a sparkling 2.95-carat golden brown diamond while visiting a state park. The park while making the announcement in a press release said that Brown was visiting the park with her dad and grandmother to celebrate her birthday on September 1 when she tumbled on the diamond, a perfect gift for the little one.

She visited Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro where she found the second-largest diamond registered by a park guest this year. It is topped only by a 3.29-carat brown diamond discovered in March.

Also Read | G20 Summit: Delegates reach compromise on language to describe war in Ukraine, says report



Brown’s diamond is the first large diamond registered since the completion of an excavation project at the park last month, the state park said in a press release.

37.5-acre diamond search area

The girl with her family members was on the north side of the park’s 37.5-acre diamond search area. As per the release, it is a plowed field atop the eroded surface of an ancient, diamond-bearing volcano.

Luther Brown, the girl's dad said, “She got hot and wanted to sit down for a minute, so she walked over to some big rocks by the fence line. Next thing I know, she was running to me, saying ‘Dad! Dad! I found one!’”



“Aspen’s diamond has a golden-brown color and a sparkling luster. It is a complete crystal, with no broken facets and a small crevice on one side, created when the diamond was formed,” said Waymon Cox, assistant park superintendent. “It’s certainly one of the most beautiful diamonds I’ve seen in recent years.”

Also Read | Morocco man sets his priorities right, holds on to PlayStation amid earthquake chaos



After the visitors find any diamond at the park, they typically name it.

“There was no skill required for her to find it. She was just in the right place at the right time," her dad said while sharing that the name given to the diamond was Aspen Diamond.

Watch | G20 Summit 2023: Macron to hold working lunch meeting with India's Modi

Another 3.72-carat Caro Avenger was discovered in 2019 and the coincident is that Aspen Diamond was found near to that spot only.

Up until now, 563 diamonds have been registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park in 2023. "An average of one to two diamonds are found by park visitors each day," the release said. The Crater of Diamonds State Park is located on Arkansas Highway 301 in Murfreesboro, Arkansas.