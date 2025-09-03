/Czech Republic signs defence deal to buy Leopard 2A8 battle tanks from Germany: How will it impact Russia-Ukraine war?

The Czech government will acquire as many as 44 Leopard 2A8 battle tanks from Germany as it finalised a defence deal with the country in order to modernise its military amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Czech Defence Minister Jana Černochová said that according to the deal, Czechia will pay more than 34 billion koruna, or crowns ($1.6 billion) for the tanks. Czechia can buy more tanks once the first lot of 44 are delivered between 2028 and 2031. The deal comes amid the Czech government's massive push to modernise its military to meet NATO requirements. The deal with Germany is one of the biggest after its deal to acquire 24 US F-35 fighter jets and 246 CV90 armoured combat vehicles from Sweden.

Russia-Ukraine war and Czech Republic

The Czech Republic has sided with Ukraine and has condemned the Russian aggression since the invasion in 2022. Prime Minister Petr Fiala had criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin during the invasion and adopted a resolution condemning Russia's "barbaric, inexcusable and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine" and supporting Ukraine's "territorial integrity and sovereignty". Czech Republic President Miloš Zeman even went on to call Putin a 'madman' and stated that he should be isolated. As per multiple reports, people of Czech Republic also supported Ukrainians with Ukraine flags being flown in many cities as a symbol of support. Moreover, Ukrainian refugees who arrived in the Czech Republic before 21 March 2022 were granted visas to stay for more than 90 days.

What are Leopard 2A8 battle tanks ?

Leopard 2A8 battle tanks are the main German battle tank that features a 120mm L/55 gun, an active protection system and the Rheinmetall 120 mm smoothbore gun, according to defence experts. It provides a shield against threats like RPGs and guided missiles. It also includes an independent power unit (APU) for silent watch. It is known for its advanced optics and fire control system. It also has improved digital communication and a digital battlefield management system for enhanced network-centric warfare, as per reports. Leopard 2A8 Main Battle Tank (MBT) represents the newest variant in the Leopard 2 family of tanks manufactured by the German companies KMW (Krauss-Maffei Wegmann) and Rheinmetall, according to Army recognition website.

