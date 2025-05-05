Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius -- who has led the push to make the military "ready for war" so it doesn't have to fight one -- is the only cabinet member set to survive a change of government this week.

Hailed as a straight-talking, can-do politician, the Social Democrat has earned the respect of the troops and voters for his efforts to strengthen the Bundeswehr and support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

That has saved his seat at the cabinet table when conservative election winner Friedrich Merz is set to take over as chancellor on Tuesday from Olaf Scholz of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).

On Monday the SPD -- which is staying on as a junior partner to Merz's CDU/CSU alliance -- said Pistorius will remain at the helm of Germany's armed forces, a job he has held for over two years.

Pistorius, 65, will now have at his disposal an unprecedented budget to make the army battle-ready in the face of sabre-rattling from Moscow and an uncertain future for the transatlantic alliance.

The new government intends to borrow hundreds of billions of euros to upgrade the armed forces after years of underinvestment in the post-Cold War era, which has drawn the ire of US President Donald Trump.

Pistorius took the job in January 2023, at a time Berlin stepped up arms shipments to Ukraine, making Germany the country's second biggest military backer after the United States.

In a job that has derailed many politicians before him, he managed the feat of quickly becoming Germany's most popular politician according to opinion polls, a position he has maintained ever since.

Under Pistorius, Berlin also decided to deploy a German brigade to Lithuania by 2027 to help strengthen NATO's eastern flank.

- 'Red general' -

Born in the northern city of Osnabrueck on March 14, 1960, Pistorius completed his own compulsory military service in the early 1980s.

He went on to study law and work as an attorney before entering politics in the 1990s.

He became mayor of his hometown and later interior minister of Lower Saxony state, where he gained a reputation for his work in renewing the police force and boosting it to combat extremism.

When Pistorius became defence minister, Der Spiegel news magazine nicknamed him the "red general" for the colour of the centre left Social Democrats party and his hard-charging style.

"Pistorius is considered impatient, occasionally comes across as brash and can sometimes barely conceal it when he is annoyed with others," public broadcaster NDR wrote of him in the past.

As Scholz's unwieldy three-party government engaged in open bickering last year over fiscal and economic policy, Pistorius stayed above the fray.

After Scholz's government eventually came crashing down in November, some voices within the SPD begged Pistorius to take the helm to try to turn around dire poll ratings.

But Pistorius refused to make a move for the party crown and played the loyal soldier, backing Scholz.

As the SPD went down to its worst defeat in history, with around 16 percent of the vote, this has left Pistorius as the last man left standing from the old ministerial lineup.

He has two daughters and was widowed in 2015 when his wife died of cancer. He remarried in December 2023 to academic Julia Schwanholz.

