/‘Can’t let Trump ego destroy strategic relationship with India’: US-India caucus co-chair Ro Khanna

A prominent US lawmaker and a former top official have said that President Donald Trump’s actions are destroying the partnership with India and cautioned that Trump’s ‘ego’ cannot be allowed to destroy a “strategic relationship” with the world’s largest democracy. Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, who is also the co-chair of the US-India caucus, slammed Trump for imposing sweeping tariffs on Indian goods and said he is sounding the “five-alarm fire” on what Trump is doing to “destroy" the US-India partnership.

Khanna accused Trump of “undermining 30 years of bipartisan work to strengthen the US-India alliance,” while citing the imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25% levy on Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.

“We can’t allow the ego of Donald Trump to destroy a strategic relationship with India that is key to ensuring that America leads and not China,” Ro Khanna said in a video message posted on X.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Khanna accused Trump of undermining 30 years of painstaking work to strengthen ties between the two countries.

“He has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, higher than any other country other than Brazil. It’s a higher tariff than the tariff on China. It is hurting India’s exports of leather and textiles to the United States. And it’s hurting American manufacturers and our exports into India. It is also driving India towards China and towards Russia,” he added.

‘PM Modi refused to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize’

The California Democrat suggested that Trump’s actions were motivated by personal slights.

“Now, why is this happening? For very simple reasons. Prime Minister Modi refused to nominate Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize. Well, Pakistan did. And India has said that the border dispute with Pakistan is an internal matter, refusing to give Donald Trump credit.”

Ro Khanna’s criticism was echoed by former US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who accused Trump of jeopardising American credibility.

“The US has worked to build a relationship with India, a country that we should be aligned with on technology, talent, economics, and so many issues. And align with dealing with strategic threats from China. Now, I think because of Pakistan’s willingness to do business with the Trump family, Trump has thrown away the India relationship on the side,” Sullivan told MeidasTouch Network and warned that the fallout could extend beyond Delhi.