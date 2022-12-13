Cyril Ramaphosa survives impeachment vote over corruption scandal in South Africa

The South African parliament voted against starting an impeachment process against incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday. The speaker of parliament said that the members rejected a report submitted by a panel of experts that presented evidence regarding misconduct committed by Ramaphosa over foreign currency hidden at his private farm. The controversy, dubbed “Farmgate” by the South African media, resulted in the opposition demanding his resignation. However, Ramaphosa denied any wrongdoings regarding the scandal and said that it was a politically motivated accusation.