'Milestone for clean energy': US announces major nuclear fusion breakthrough
Story highlights
The United States Department of Energy announced on Tuesday that scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California were successful in generating a fusion reaction between two hydrogen atoms and were also able to maintain the reaction in a controlled environment. This was a major breakthrough in the field of nuclear fusion and according to CNN, this can lead to a renewable source of energy that can become functional in the future. The announcement also came as good news for environmentalists who believe that this form of energy can slowly stop the reliance on fossil fuels.
"This is a great day," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said at a news conference in Washington.
“Today, we tell the world that America has achieved a tremendous scientific breakthrough ... we invested in our national labs and we invested in fundamental research, and tomorrow will continue for a future that is powered, in part by fusion energy,” she added according to the Associated Press.
