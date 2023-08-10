Cyprus to use human Covid vaccine to save cat population from fatal coronavirus strain

Since January, 'cat island' Cyprus has lost hundreds of thousands of its feline population to a fatal strain of coronavirus called the Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP).

While the coronavirus strain is not transmittable to humans, it has wrecked havoc on the nation's cat population.

Now, to save the beloved cats that roam the island, unused coronavirus vaccination meant for human use will be made available to the furry residents of Cyprus, announced officials on Thursday.

Human vaccination or felines

As per an AFP report, the government has given the green light to this vaccination use after receiving a recommendation from the nations' agriculture ministry.

"Stocks of preparations that were used to treat human coronavirus cases and are no longer used can be made available," said Cyprus' cabinet in a statement.

It will be supplied through veterinary services in the form of anti-Covid pills.

The death toll

Animal advocates claim that an estimated 300,000 cats have been lost to the coronavirus strain since January.

In the southern part of the island, Dinos Ayiomamitis, head of Cats PAWS Cyprus and vice-president of Cyprus Voice for Animals, estimates that a third of the cats have succumbed to the virus.

However, the island's veterinary association argues that this number is an exaggeration and has put the number at under 10,000.

As the FIP outbreak continues to spread, animal rights organisations have raised the concern that Cyprus may soon come to be known as "the island of dead cats."

What is Feline infectious peritonitis (FIP)?

As per the Cornell University website, Feline infectious peritonitis is a viral disease in cats caused by certain strains of the feline coronavirus.

While most feline strains of coronavirus, known as feline enteric coronavirus (FeCV), are found in the gastrointestinal tract do not cause significant disease, in some cases it can become the dangerous disease known as FIPV.

As per the website, in about 10 per cent of FeCV-infected cats, the virus can mutate, infecting white blood cells and spreading throughout the cat's body. This triggers an intense inflammatory reaction, often in the abdomen, kidney, or brain, leading to the development of FIP.

Once a cat develops clinical FIP, the disease is usually progressive and almost always fatal.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE