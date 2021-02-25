'Cylindrical-shaped object': American Airlines reportedly spots UFO over New Mexico

An American Airlines pilot on Sunday reportedly spotted an Unidentified Flying Object(UFO) over New Mexico, reports said.

Watch:

The incident had reportedly occurred on February 21 as the American Airlines plane 2292 was flying over the northeastern region of New Mexico at 36,000 feet.

Reports claim the FBI is investigating the incident. The Airbus A320 allegedly identified a "cylindrical-shaped object", with the pilot claiming it "looked like a cruise missile type of thing - moving really fast right over the top of us."

Earlier this month, the Pentagon had admitted it was wreckage of UFO crashes, according to author Anthony Bragalia who had written to the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).

The DIA reportedly released 154-page test results of a mysterious "memory" metal called Nitinol which remembers its original shape when folded, Bragalia claimed.

According to Bragalia, the documents revealed the tests were carried out by Bigelow Aerospace, a Las Vegas company which performs private contract for the Department of Defense.

The Pentagon had earlier said it was planning to form a new task force to investigate UFOs that have been observed by US military aircraft as some experts claimed they may be drones seeking to potentially gather intelligence of adversaries.

Last year there were "hazard reports" detailing encounters between US Navy aircraft and "unidentified aerial phenomena" from the Navy Safety Center.

The reports describe the observed phenomena as "Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)" -- the Pentagon's official terminology for drone aircraft.