Cuba voting on landmark referendum concerning legalisation of same-sex marriage

Cuba is currently voting in a landmark referendum which will decide whether to legalize same-sex marriage in the country. According to AFP, it will also include legal discourses regarding surrogacy, adoption by same-sex couples and also rights given to non-biological parents in Cuba.

Back in the 1970s, homosexual individuals were sent to military labour camps in Cuba as part of the government’s initiative to punish them. However, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that the referendum will be the “needed revision” of the rules implemented through the 1975 Family Code.

During an interaction with the reporters after casting his vote in capital Havana, Diaz-Canel and his wife said that the referendum "is a fair, necessary, up-to-date, modern norm that gives rights and guarantees to all people, to the full diversity of families, of people and of creeds."

The voting is open for all individuals aged 16 and above in the country. The law will need more than 50 per cent of the votes to be accepted with the country looking to modernise their social system.

According to the new referendum, marriage will be defined as the “union between two people” rather than “between man and wife”. The other major aspect will be the boost to surrogacy pregnancies which will be completely legal if there is no money involved in the process.

Cuba tried to pass a similar referendum in 2019 but it failed due to criticism from the church. The church leaders have once again urged the people to vote against it.

