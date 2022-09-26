Anti-hijab protests: Another Iranian paramilitary member killed; young woman 'shot dead'

Public outrage and massive anti-hijab protests are continuing in Iran and abroad after death of a woman who was arrested by morality police for allegedly wearing a headscarf in an "improper" way. The 22-year-old Mahsa Amini is thought to have died in custody earlier this month.

State media reported on Sunday that a fifth member of an Iranian volunteer paramilitary group Basij died after clashing with the protesters, and termed them "rioters and thugs". State news agency IRNA said the person died from injuries sustained on Thursday in Urmia city in northwest Iran.

Previously, some other members of Basij have been killed in Qazvin, Tabriz, Mashhad and Qouchan. Basij is a paramilitary organisation linked to the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

As per official toll, at least 41 people have died since the unrest began, including members of the Islamic republic's security forces. But some source-based reports say the toll is likely much higher.

'Female protester shot dead'

According to multiple reports on Sunday, a 23-year-old Iranian woman Hadis Najafi died in the protest. Her videos went viral on social media as she was apparently preparing to join anti-governmental protests.

The reports mentioned that she was shot dead by Iranian security forces. Masih Alinejad, a journalist and women's rights advocate, announced her death on September 25. Alinejad wrote in a tweet that Najafi was shot six times by authorities after tying her unscarved hair back.

This 20 Yr old girl who was getting ready to join the protest against the murdering of #MahsaAmini got killed by 6 bullets.#HadisNajafi, 20، was shot in the chest, face and neck by Islamic Republic’s security forces.

Be our voice.#مهسا_امینیpic.twitter.com/NnJX6kufNW — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 25, 2022 ×

Woman cuts hair off at brother's funeral

In another powerful footage, a woman was seen chopping off her hair at the funeral of her brother who reportedly died during the anti-hijab protests.

In the viral videos on social media platforms, the woman was seen cutting her hair in front of her brother's body as she cries inconsolably. She is also seen putting bits of the hair on the coffin.

Watch the video here:



Javad Heydari's sister, who is one of the victims of protests against the murder of #Mahsa_Amini, cuts her hair at her brother's funeral.#IranRevolution #مهسا_امینی

Amid the nationwide unrest, which has spread to other parts of the world, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi warned that the protesters would be dealt with "decisively".

Raisi and Iran's judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei on Sunday "emphasised the need for decisive action without leniency" against the core instigators of the "riots", the judiciary's Mizan Online website mentioned.

