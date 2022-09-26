Iran: Iranians continue to protest for the 10th consecutive night, violating judiciary's warning

Iranian protesters demonstrated their disagreement and anger for the 10th consecutive night after the death of young Kurdish Mahsa Amini, disobeying the judiciary's warning on Sunday (Sept 25).

With the Iranian president earlier issuing a warning on Sunday, judiciary chief Gholamhosseing Mohseni Ejei, in a statement, emphasised the need for decisive action without any tolerance against the instigators of riots.

The unrest began on September 16 after Amini's death, and till now, hundreds of protesters, including journalists and activists, have been detained. Amini was detained three days prior to her death for breaking rules requiring a tightly fitted hijab and outlawing ripped and colourful clothing.

Also read | 'Must deal decisively with protests', says Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

As per the official toll, as of now, nearly 47 people, including protesters and security personnel, have died since the unrest began. However, as per Iran Human Rights (IHR) in Oslo, the fatalities were at least 57 as of Sunday evening, but due to lack of internet outages, it was difficult to confirm the death toll.

On Sunday, web monitor Netblocks reported a "rolling blackout" and widespread internet restrictions on Whatsapp, Instagram, and Skype. This comes after Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok have already been banned.

Images and videos shared by IHR and witnesses have been shared online, showcasing demonstrators yelling "death to dictator". The protests have been going across the country. In some videos shared of Tabriz, women are shown taking off their headscarves and shouting at the authorities. Not just this, several videos showed female protesters burning their hijabs, and cutting their hair during rallies.

Also read | Iran expresses displeasure over US support for Mahsa Amini stir, calls protesters 'rioters'

Several videos showed police and protesters getting into tiffs. During protests, security forces used live and bird shots during protests, while demonstrators allegedly threw rocks and set fire to police vehicles and state buildings.

In addition to other places, demonstrations in support of Iranian women have taken place in Paris, Istanbul, Madrid, New York, and Athens.

Iran has been subjected to tough economic sanctions earlier and has attributed this unrest to a "foreign plot."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE