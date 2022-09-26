IN PICS | Why state funeral of ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe has resulted in protests

Japan is currently divided on the huge state funeral planned for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as people have been organising in protest of the event.
According to media reports, the event will cost around $12 million, and it will be attended by various top leaders from around the world.
(Photograph:AFP)
However, the general public has expressed their anger regarding the cost as well as the connection that Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) had with the Unification Church.
Japan is currently experiencing economic hardships, and, in this situation, the exorbitant costs of the funeral has resulted in widespread protests.
The state funeral was initially supported by the public but the revelation of the Unification Church’s role in Abe’s death shifted the public perception completely, according to Reuters.
The issue has also caused major damage to current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s approval ratings after a man set himself on fire in protest of the state funeral.