IN PICS | Why state funeral of ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe has resulted in protests

Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 11:21 AM(IST)

Japan is currently divided on the huge state funeral planned for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as people have been organising in protest of the event.

Abe's state funeral

According to media reports, the event will cost around $12 million, and it will be attended by various top leaders from around the world.

(Photograph:AFP)