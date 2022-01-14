Covid pandemic benefit? Face masks help people look good, says UK study

Has coronavirus only brought misery to the world? Well, the right answer would be no.

Although Covid pandemic has led to several deaths, restrictions, hospitalisations, economic hardships, but it has also done some good in the world.

One of them is that it has helped people look more attractive due to the extensive use of face masks, as per British academics.

Both men and women alike looked better with a face mask, which covers lower half of the face, found the researchers at Cardiff University in the UK.

Dr Michael Lewis, reader, Cardiff University’s school of psychology and an expert in faces, said that a research, which was conducted before the pandemic, had found that medical face masks reduced attractiveness as they were associated with disease or illness.

“We wanted to test whether this had changed since face coverings became ubiquitous and understand whether the type of mask had any effect,” Lewis said.

“Our study suggests faces are considered most attractive when covered by medical face masks. This may be because we’re used to healthcare workers wearing blue masks and now, we associate these with people in caring or medical professions. At a time when we feel vulnerable, we may find the wearing of medical masks reassuring and so feel more positive towards the wearer,” Lewis added.

