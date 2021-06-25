COVID-19: Moscow orders work-from-home amid rise in Delta variant cases

Observing a surge in coronavirus cases, authorities in Moscow have decided to reimpose work-from-home restrictions nationwide.

The order has come as the country saw a surge in coronavirus cases, presumably due to the new Delta variant which is labelled as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and is believed to be more transmissible.

WATCH |

Moscow’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin ordered all businesses to reduce the employees working from an office by 30 per cent from June 28 to avoid further spread of the deadly coronavirus.

While vaccinated employees are not included in this order, everyone above the age of 65 and those battling pre-existing chronic diseases have been ordered to strictly stick to work from home.

Moscow is believed to Russia’s epicenter at the moment and has reported record covid deaths in the past few days. Sobyanin reported that 90 per cent of the new cases in Moscow are from the Delta variant.