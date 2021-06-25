Tokyo Olympics 2020: Who is accountable if the COVID-19 virus spreads?

Jun 25, 2021, 09:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Tokyo Olympics 2020 faces the risk of becoming a super-spreader event. How are the organisers tackling the COVID-19 threat and dissent? WION's Molly Gambhir speaks to Tatsuo Ogura from the Tokyo Olympics Organising Committee.
