COVID-19 cases in England higher than a year ago, says UK agency

According to UK's Office for National Statistics(ONS), coronavirus infections in England are 26 times the levels witnessed last year.

The ONS in a report earlier had said that COVID-19 cases in England had risen over 15 per cent after the UK government relaxed virus curbs. The number of cases also reportedly climbed in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Boris Johnson's government had eased curbs earlier after health officials inoculated 71 per cent of adults. However, amid the vaccination, last month hospitalisations rose for the first time since March.

Britain has been hit hard due to the Delta variant. The UK is one of the worst-hit countries due to the virus with over 6.7 million cases and over 132,600 fatalities since last year.

According to government data, England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" rose from 0.9 to 1.2 last week which means for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 12 other people even as the latest daily growth rate was estimated at -1 per cent to +3 per cent.

England has also relaxed quarantine rules for foreigners, however, authorities this week had added Thailand and Montenegro to the "red list" requiring travellers who return from these countries to enter into quarantine in a hotel.

England's "green list" includes Canada, Switzerland, Denmark where citizens can travel without requiring quarantine on return.

Britain's economy had registered growth with the Gross domestic product growing by 0.8 per cent in May on easing of lockdown measures as the country emerged from months of stay-at-home order.

Britain's unemployment rate also dipped in the three-month period to the end of April as the nation began opening up. The UK had reopened non-essential retail in April in an attempt to boost the economy which experienced severe strain last year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

(With inputs from Agencies)