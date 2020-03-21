Coronavirus pandemic: Jack Ma and Alibaba group to donate supplies to 10 more Asian countries

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Mar 21, 2020, 01.47 PM(IST)

File photo of Jack Ma. Photograph:( Zee News Network )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Earlier, Ma had made a similar gesture announcing the donation of one million face masks and 500,000 coronavirus testing kits to the United States.

The founder of Alibaba group Jack Ma has announced that his foundation along with his company's foundation will donate much-needed medical supplies to 10 more countries in Asia to help the global fight against COVID-19 on Saturday.

Also read: Alibaba founder Jack Ma begins sending coronavirus testing kits, masks to US

The Chinese business magnate took to social media to announce that the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation will donate 1.8 million face masks, 210,000 test kits, 36,000 protective clothing as well as essential medical equipment and supplies along with ventilators and forehead thermometers to to 10 Asian countries.

×

These include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Watch: Ambani loses $5.6 Bn in a single day, no more Asia's richest man!

Earlier, Ma had made a similar gesture announcing the donation of one million face masks and 500,000 coronavirus testing kits to the United States.

×

Additionally, he had donated over one million masks to Japan and was trying to send one million masks to Iran.

Besides these regions, Ma has sent 1.8 million masks and 100,000 testing kits to Europe. 

×

''United we stand, divided we fall'', announced Ma on Twitter. This is a popular quote by one of USA's founding fathers, Benjamin Franklin.

Across the world, over 11,000 people have died due to coronavirus, as per figures by Johns Hopkins University.

Topics