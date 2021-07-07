Coronavirus: China records highest daily Covid cases, Indonesia reports highest deaths

Raising fear of another possible wave in the country, China reported 57 new coronavirus cases in the mainland on July 07.

The number of cases has increased from 23 a day before. This is the highest daily tally of COVID-19 infections since January 30.

China's National health Commission said 15 new cases were local infections were located in the Yunnan province, in the city of Ruili, which is near the border of Myanmar.

The record increase in fresh Covid infections has taken the tally of coronavirus cases in mainland China to 91,949.

In addition to the standard protocols, China has halted all flights from and to Southern China after an alarming increase of Covid cases was observed in Guangdong province.

Indonesia

Meanwhile, adding to an already tense situation in Indonesia, the country reported new daily records for both deaths and cases on July 07.

As per the official data, 34,379 new coronavirus infections and 1,040 new deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours in Indonesia.

Keeping in mind the record number of deaths, Indonesia government has decided to extend all Covid restrictions till July 20. The restrictions will now apply to dozens of cities and extend from Sumatra island in the west to easternmost Papua.

"Cases are also rising in other regions and we need to pay attention to the availability of hospitals," said senior minister Airlangga Hartarto.

The decision has been taken as the country is struggling to attend to all Covid patients and relatives of victims are desperately looking for oxygen cylinders.