/COP30 climate summit splits countries over fossil-fuel commitments. Where does India stand?

COP30, the global climate summit, is facing a contentious outcome on the final day of the Conference of the Parties on Friday (Nov 21). A draft outcome text released by host Brazil has ignited controversy as it reportedly omitted explicit reference to a roadmap to phase out fossil fuels. This omission is being seen by many countries, particularly those most affected by global warming, as a concession to fossil-fuel–dependent nations.

Deadlock over fossil-fuel phase-out

At the summit, being held in Belém, in the Amazon region, deep divisions have emerged over clear language on fossil-fuel phase-out commitments. More than 80 countries pushed for a clear “roadmap” to phase out coal, oil, and gas. However, fossil-fuel producing countries such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, as well as fossil-fuel-consuming countries like India, are resisting prescriptive language. A coalition of some 29 countries, led by European Union members and small island states, argued in a joint letter that implementing a roadmap is essential to fulfil the COP28 pledge, made in 2023, to transition away from fossil fuels.

India’s position on transition away from fossil fuels

India, part of the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) bloc, has consistently opposed language that mandates a uniform phase-out of fossil fuels. Energy transitions must reflect national realities, Indian negotiators argue, balancing fossil-fuel use with development priorities, including welfare programmes and energy security. India is not opposed to general mentions of fossil-fuel phase-out but has insisted that each country should be allowed to chart its own path.

On the sidelines of the summit, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met India’s Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to discuss the roadmap proposal, highlighting the sensitivity and urgency of the issue.

COP30 faces a balancing act

Whether COP30 will be seen as a success or a failure will depend on balancing ambitious climate action with the economic realities of emerging and developing economies.

For India, the fossil-fuel debate is closely linked to its demands for equitable and concessional climate finance, taking into account historical emissions. India wants developed nations to deliver on their commitments to provide climate finance. A forced phase-out of fossil fuels without adequate support could hinder India’s development goals.

As COP30 draws to a close, the divide is visible between countries demanding firm fossil-fuel exit strategies and others insisting that a transition must consider national circumstances and economic realities.