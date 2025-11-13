/Climate Risk Index 2026: Top 10 countries most threatened by climate change — India's rank will surprise you

From 1995 to 2024, over 832,000 people lost their lives, along with direct economic losses of nearly USD 4.5 trillion (inflation-adjusted) were recorded, driven by more than 9,700 extreme weather events. Here's a list of top of the top 10 most affected countries due to extreme weather.
Based on data from 1995 to 2024 released by Germanwatch, Dominica has faced unprecedented destruction from hurricanes, most notably Hurricane Maria in 2017, which devastated infrastructure and agriculture and displaced thousands. The small island nation’s mountainous terrain exacerbates landslides and flooding, making recovery difficult. Recurrent extreme weather events threaten livelihoods, economic stability, and the long-term well-being of its population.
Myanmar experiences deadly cyclones, heavy rains, and massive river flooding. Cyclone Nargis in 2008 is an example of a catastrophe, with thousands of lives lost. Regular natural disasters impact food production, displacement, and economic recovery, showing the acute risks faced by this Southeast Asian nation.
This nation experiences hurricanes, torrential rains, and flooding regularly. Hurricanes Eta and Iota in 2020 led to catastrophic destruction and displacement. The country’s widespread poverty is compounded by repeated extreme weather, challenging its infrastructure, food production, and ability to build resilience against future climate risks.
The climate risk profile of Libya has intensified with more frequent and severe flooding, such as the catastrophic events in Derna in 2023. Sparse infrastructure outside cities leaves populations highly exposed, and political instability makes coordinated disaster response and climate adaptation particularly challenging for vulnerable communities.
Haiti is relentlessly battered by hurricanes, floods, and earthquakes, amplifying human and economic losses. Poor infrastructure and widespread poverty mean extreme weather events—like Hurricane Matthew in 2016—cause lasting hardship. Recovery is slow, and recurrent disasters keep millions in vulnerable conditions and perpetual risk
The exposure to hurricanes by Grenada, notably Ivan in 2004, has caused major devastation to homes, crops, and public services. The island’s dependency on agriculture and tourism leaves it especially sensitive to climate extremes. Building resilience and disaster recovery remains a core concern for its sustainable development.
Due to frequent typhoons, intense flooding, and landslides, the Philippines ranks high on the Climate Risk Index, securing the seventh spot in the list published by Germanwatch. These events cause massive loss of life and damage to infrastructure. Urban and rural areas alike struggle with recovery, and the need for climate adaptation strategies grows as extreme weather becomes more frequent.
Nicaragua frequently faces hurricanes, floods, and volcanic activity. In 2020, hurricanes Eta and Iota struck in rapid succession, causing heavy damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and housing. Vulnerable communities, especially in rural and coastal areas, face persistent threats to their livelihoods and safety.
The vast and diverse geography of India regularly contends with devastating monsoon floods, cyclones, and heatwaves. Large rural populations, densely populated cities, and extensive coastlines increase exposure to climate risks. Extreme weather disrupts agriculture and infrastructure, highlighting the need for long-term adaptation and disaster management strategies.
The Bahamas is highly exposed to hurricanes, notably Hurricane Dorian in 2019, which caused unprecedented destruction. As a low-lying island country, it faces severe flooding and storm surge risks. Frequent extreme weather not only impedes recovery but also threatens the nation’s long-term habitability and economic health.