/WATCH | Key climate talks derailed as massive fire erupts at COP30 venue in Brazil

A major fire broke out at the COP30 United Nations climate summit venue in Brazil on Thursday (Nov 20), creating chaos and panic among delegates. The blaze engulfed several pavilions, forcing evacuations and suspension of key talks in Belem until Friday. According to the Brazilian presidency of the event, 19 people were treated for smoke inhalation and two for anxiety.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing thick plumes of smoke rising above massive flames as people were seen panicking.

Security responded “swiftly” and managed to control the fire in about six minutes, Brazil and UN Climate Change said in a statement. Sirens were blaring as firefighters and ambulances arrived at the scene. Following an inspection by the fire department, the site was reopened at 8:40 pm. The sessions will resume on Friday.

The cause of the fire was being investigated, although it could have been the result of a short circuit or other electrical malfunction, said Brazilian Tourism Minister Celso Sabino. “This could have happened anywhere in the world,” he told reporters.

UN climate chief Simon Stiell had earlier complained to the host Brazil about security, sweltering conditions and faulty air-conditioning, and water leaks near light fittings amid torrential tropical downpours.

AFP reported, citing two women who worked in a pavilion belonging to an international body, that the facilities at the venue were fitted with makeshift electrical wiring. They added that there were exposed wires and water dripped from the roof onto their electrical panel, but no action was taken despite issues being reported.